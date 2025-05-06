Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rain, Snow & Extreme Winds (5/6/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A wet, cool, and windy day ahead. The heaviest precipitation has already occurred but lingers showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Expect a warming and mainly dry trend for Wednesday and beyond.

Temperatures in Casper will be cooler with rain and possibly, more snow. The high today will hover around 39°, with the low this evening estimated around 35°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet conditions with dangerous winds in and around the city. There are a few areas reporting extreme blow over risks, including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road: Extreme Blow Over Risk

Casper Service Road- Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk. All campers under 20,000 LBS are restricted.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions

Around the state, travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also wet with dangerous wind and fog. There are also multiple closers to high profile vehicles.

