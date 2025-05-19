Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rainy With Extreme Winds (5/19/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Cooler today, with continued rain and mountain snow for much of the area. Precipitation will be most widespread across Johnson and Natrona counties. Temperatures begin to rise beginning Tuesday, though showers will still be possible across the northern half of the state.
Showers are likely today, mainly between 7:00 am and 2:00 pm. It will be cloudy, with a high near 47°. It will also be breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet conditions in and around the city. There are a couple of areas reporting extreme blow over risks, including:
- Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road: Wet with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk
- Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: Wet with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also wet, but there are a few areas reporting dangerous winds, including Cheyenne, Wheatland, Chugwater, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.