Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Cooler today, with continued rain and mountain snow for much of the area. Precipitation will be most widespread across Johnson and Natrona counties. Temperatures begin to rise beginning Tuesday, though showers will still be possible across the northern half of the state.

Showers are likely today, mainly between 7:00 am and 2:00 pm. It will be cloudy, with a high near 47°. It will also be breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.



Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet conditions in and around the city. There are a couple of areas reporting extreme blow over risks, including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road: Wet with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: Wet with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rainy With Extreme Winds (5/19/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also wet, but there are a few areas reporting dangerous winds, including Cheyenne, Wheatland, Chugwater, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rainy With Extreme Winds (5/19/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rainy With Extreme Winds (5/19/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024 Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)