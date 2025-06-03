Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Scattered Showers Continue (6/3/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Another cool day ahead with more rain shower activity for some of the area. A steady warm-up through the end of the week and into the weekend with mostly dry conditions expected, enjoy it while it lasts!
Scattered showers are expected, mainly before 7:00 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61°. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting clear and mostly dry conditions in and around the city, at least for the morning.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also clear and dry throughout the majority of the state, with a few areas reporting wet conditions, including:
- Cheyenne
- Chugwater
- Wheatland
- Kaycee
- Buffalo
There are no new road closures.
