Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Severe Thunderstorm Expected This Afternoon (6/24/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected today, with the greatest threat along and east of I-25. The main threat with the strongest storms will be large hail and gusty winds. Thunderstorms are also expected farther west in the state, but the potential for strong storms is much lower.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Sunny, with a high near 82°. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There are two road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.

