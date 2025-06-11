Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Severe Thunderstorm This Afternoon (6/11/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible starting around noon, continuing through about 9pm this evening. Strong wind gusts over 50 mph are the main hazard, though large hail and isolated flash flooding are possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected after 3:00 pm today. Some of the storms could be severe. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86°. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city through the morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state as well.

There is one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

