Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Severe Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon (6/13/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

There is potential for severe thunderstorms today. Here is the latest information. The greatest chances for severe storms will be around Johnson County this afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected after 2:00 pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 86°. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state as well.

There is one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

