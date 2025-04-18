Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Slick Conditions (4/18/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Casper is currently under a "Winter Storm Warning", until noon today.

The posted speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph on I-25 locally

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting slick conditions with drifted snow in and around the city. Some areas are even reporting "no unnecessary travel".

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is slick as well, with multiple areas reporting black ice, including Douglas, Chugwater and Cheyenne.

There are a few road closures, including:

District 1 (Southeast) - WY12: No commercial traffic near Laramie from milepost 0 to 12, Use alternate route.

District 1 (Southeast) - WY130: No commercial vehicles from milepost 0 to 68, Use alternate route.

District 2 (Central) - I25: Stalled semi truck, Right lane blocked NORTHBOUND near Casper at milepost 214, Proceed with caution.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The combination of snow and wind will create hazardous travel conditions overnight, particularly as temperatures fall into the lower to mid 20s. A comprehensive list of snowfall totals will be generated Friday after reports are received during the morning hours. Here is a sampling of 24-hour liquid precipitation totals ending 830pm Thursday.

Temperatures in Casper will be breezy with more snow expected. The high will hover around 32°, with the low this evening estimated around 15°.

