Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Spring is Here (5/2/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Spring has sprung for the first weekend of May 🌞! Warm and dry weather much of the weekend with the next chance of precipitation Sunday afternoon, mainly west of the Divide. #WYwx
Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and mostly clear. The high today will hover around 65°, with the low this evening estimated
around 36°.
Get our free mobile app
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the entire city.
Around the state, travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dry conditions.
These are Casperites Top 10 Favorite Mario Video Games
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke
These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke