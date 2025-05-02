Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Spring is Here (5/2/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Spring has sprung for the first weekend of May 🌞! Warm and dry weather much of the weekend with the next chance of precipitation Sunday afternoon, mainly west of the Divide. #WYwx

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and mostly clear. The high today will hover around 65°, with the low this evening estimated

around 36°.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the entire city.

Around the state, travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dry conditions.

These are Casperites Top 10 Favorite Mario Video Games Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke