Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Storm Alert! Thunder, Lightning & Cooler Temps (6/17/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3:00 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4:00 pm. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 70°. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north northeast 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Cooler temperatures today with thunderstorm chances, primarily east of the Divide. Tomorrow begins the first day of a warm up to summer temperatures. Elevated fire weather conditions are forecast Thursday - Saturday, especially across southern WY. href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/wywx" target="_blank">#wywx

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout most of the state, with Cheyenne, Wheatland and Glendo reporting wet conditions on the highway.

There is one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

