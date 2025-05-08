Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Summer-like Temps Return (5/8/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A warmer day today as sunshine mixes with clouds. A few showers are possible across northern Wyoming late today and this evening. The warmest weather of the year arrives this weekend.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and very summer-like. The high today will hover around 73°, with the low this evening estimated around 44°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

There are several road closures, including:

US20: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 between Shoshoni and Casper from milepost 6 to 100.US20 Bypass: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 near Casper from milepost 0 to 2.9.

WY254: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 near Casper from milepost 0 to 4.

I25: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 near Casper from milepost 191 to 210.

WY259: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 near Midwest from milepost 10.8 to 28.21.

WY387: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 between Midwest and Reno Junction from milepost 100 to 151.

I25: Crash, All lanes blocked SOUTHBOUND near Chugwater at milepost 37, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry around the majority of the state.

