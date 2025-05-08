Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Summer-like Temps Return (5/8/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Summer-like Temps Return (5/8/25)

Wyoming Department of Transportation

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A warmer day today as sunshine mixes with clouds. A few showers are possible across northern Wyoming late today and this evening. The warmest weather of the year arrives this weekend.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and very summer-like. The high today will hover around 73°, with the low this evening estimated around 44°.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

There are several road closures, including:

  • US20: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 between Shoshoni and Casper from milepost 6 to 100.US20 Bypass: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 near Casper from milepost 0 to 2.9.
  • WY254: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 near Casper from milepost 0 to 4.
  • I25: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 near Casper from milepost 191 to 210.
  • WY259: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 near Midwest from milepost 10.8 to 28.21.
  • WY387: 28.6 FT Extra Wide Oversized Load traveling on May 8, 2025 between Midwest and Reno Junction from milepost 100 to 151.
  • I25: Crash, All lanes blocked SOUTHBOUND near Chugwater at milepost 37, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry around the majority of the state.

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024

Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)

18 Departed Casper Eastridge Mall Stores That You Probably Still Miss

Filed Under: casper road conditions, National Weather Service, Natrona County Road and Weather Report, wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM