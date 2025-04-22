Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunny and Breezy (4/22/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A bit warmer this afternoon with less wind and minimal precipitation chances further north. Otherwise, precipitation chances increase for Wednesday with some stronger storms possible.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and breezy. The high will hover around 59°, with the low this evening estimated around 32°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting clear conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is clear and dry as well throughout the state.

There is one road closures:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

