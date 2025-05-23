Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Sunny and Warm Today (5/23/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunny and Warm Today (5/23/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another warm and breezy afternoon to end the work week. Some isolated storm chances further north and northwest in the higher terrain, but a more widespread chance over the weekend with the next main system pushing in.

It will be sunny today, with a high near 73°. There will be west southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. The winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is dry as well in and around the state.

There are no road closures at this time.

