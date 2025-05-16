Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Temperatures will be warmer, but still slightly below normal. Showers will be possible over northwestern portions this afternoon, ending by sunset. Otherwise, conditions will be dry. Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread Saturday, with strong storms possible over southwestern portions.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 64°. It will be breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Rain is expected throughout the weekend and early into next week.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state, but there are a few areas reporting dangerous winds, including Cheyenne, Wheatland and Chugwater, where there are currently extreme blow over risks.

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunny Days Return (5/16/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

There are currently no road closures.

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024 Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)