Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunny With a Slight Chance for Rain (6/11/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warm again, with another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. This activity will not be as widespread as yesterday, and much of the area will remain dry. Warm and unsettled conditions continue on Friday.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 85°. It will be breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state as well.

There is one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

