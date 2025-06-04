Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Temps Begin to Rise Again (6/4/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Today will be the start of a slow warming trend through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Light winds, more ample sunshine, and isolated rain showers can be had through the daylight hours.

There will be patchy fog between 7:00 am and 8:00 am. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, before gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63°. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting clear and mostly dry conditions in and around the city, with one area being wet:

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also clear and dry throughout the majority of the state, with a few areas reporting wet conditions, including Glendo and Douglas.

There are no new road closures.

