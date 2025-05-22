Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Temps Will Be More Summer Like (5/22/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warmer and a bit breezier this afternoon with some limited thunderstorm activity for points in northwestern portions of the state.

There is a 20% chance of showers today after 5:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 73°. It will be breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is dry as well in and around the state.

There are no road closures at this time.

