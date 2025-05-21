Natrona County Road & Weather Report: The Sunshine Returns (5/21/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
A bit warmer this afternoon with some sporadic rain showers/thunderstorms across portions of northern and north central Wyoming. Otherwise, breezy winds with another chilly night overnight into Thursday morning.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 61°. A light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph is expected this morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry as well in and around the state, but there are a few wet areas, around Cheyenne and Chugwater.
There are no road closures at this time.