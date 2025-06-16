Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Thunderstorms & Cooldown Ahead (6/16/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Temperatures not as hot today. Scattered showers and storms are again possible across much of the forecast area. Some storms could be strong to severe east of the Divide, with strong winds and large hail the main hazards. The Bighorn Basin and Johnson County are the favored areas for stronger storms today.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4:00 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87°. Breezy, with a light west northwest wind becoming north 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state as well.

There is one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

