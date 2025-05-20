Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Thunderstorms Likely This Afternoon (5/20/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today, especially across the northern half of the area. Temperatures will be cold enough for precipitation to fall as snow in the mountains and across Yellowstone. Otherwise, expect a gusty west to northwest wind. Warmer and drier conditions return Wednesday, though an unsettled pattern will keep isolated shower and thunderstorm chances going for much of the area through the end of the week.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny however, with a high near 61°. It will be breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, becoming north northwest in the afternoon. The winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city. Delays are expected as follows:

District 2 (Central) - Expect Delays 05/20/25: 30 FT Extra Wide Oversize Load traveling on ,WY 789, US20/26, and US 20/26/87.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state.

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024 Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)