Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Thunderstorms Likely Today, But Warm Weekend Ahead (6/6/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Remaining cool today with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the afternoon. Showers diminish after sunset and a drying and warming trend will start on Saturday. The warm and dry conditions continue into the middle of next week.

Scattered showers are expected, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Temperature are expected to be in the mid to high 70°s on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, with one area reporting rain:

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova: wet with rain

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry throughout the majority of the state, although Chugwater is reporting wet conditions and rain.

There are no road closures at this time.

