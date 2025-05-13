Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Thunderstorms Possible (5/13/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A cold front will progress across the forecast area today. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as a result, but will still be above normal. Showers and thunderstorms will develop over western portions this afternoon, shifting to the north through the evening/tonight.

Temperatures in Casper will be mostly sunny, with a high near 81° and a low around 43°. It will be breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry around the state.

There are currently no road closures.

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024 Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)