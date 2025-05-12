Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Warm Temps and Strong Winds (5/12/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Drier conditions today, as gusty winds return across the area. Temperatures will continue to be well above normal as well. These conditions will combine to lead to elevated fire weather conditions. Any burning is HIGHLY discouraged!

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny, but windy. The high today will hover around 85°, with the low this evening estimated around 55°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry around the state.

