Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Isolated showers will remain possible through the day. The best chances for showers, along with thunderstorms, will be over western portions late in the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will remain below normal as well. #wywx

Temperatures in Casper will be wet as more rain showers are expected and thunderstorms are possible. The high today will hover around 51°, with the low this evening estimated around 35°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet and foggy conditions in and around the majority of the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Wet and Foggy (4/25/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly wet with a few areas reporting fog as well.

