Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Temps Dip Further as Rain Persists (7/16/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Cooler temperatures across the area today, especially east of the Divide, in the wake of Tuesday's cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again across Sweetwater County this afternoon. Elevated fire weather conditions will return to southwestern portions. with west-northwest wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3:00 pm. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 73°. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city at this time. There are two areas reporting fogging conditions, including:

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova

WY 220 - Between Alcova and WY 487

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry, but there is foggy conditions reported near Cheyenne and Chugwater.

Buffalo is reporting wet conditions.

There is currently one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

