Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Red Flag Warnings Persist Across the Region (7/22/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "Red Flag Warning" is in effect today until 08:00 pm this evening.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another warm, breezy, and mostly dry day. Elevated to critical fire weather will be the main concern across central and southern Wyoming. There will again be some showers and thunderstorm development in the afternoon, mostly limited to northern areas. #wywx

It will be sunny, with a high near 94°. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state

There are currently a road closure and update on CFD parking:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - Frontier Days Park-n-Ride Shuttle Hours: July 19-26: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 a.m., July 27: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

