Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Warming Up as Rain Continues (7/31/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Slightly warmer this afternoon with less storm coverage as yesterday. Breezy winds at times for the usual suspect areas under partly cloudy skies. Warming trend continues through the weekend with mainly dry conditions for most of the area.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84°. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry in and around the state, with foggy conditions being reported in Cheyenne, Between the Colorado State Line and Cheyenne.

There is currently one road closure.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

