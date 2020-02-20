New Skechers Shoe Store To Open In Former Party America in Casper

Casper will soon be getting a new retail shoe store in the former Party America location near the Eastridge Mall.

The new Skechers store is already hiring for various positions.

The Skechers brand was founded in 1992 and is now the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States, behind Nike and Adidas. Their headquarters is in Manhattan Beach, California. Their early products included utility-style boots and skate shoes. Skechers has since diversified to include athletic and casual styles for men, women, and children, as well as performance shoes.