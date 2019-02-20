NWS: 1-3 Inches of Snow Expected Thursday in Casper

Casper is among a number of Wyoming communities which are expected to see a few inches of snow accumulation on Thursday.

According to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service, a winter storm will spread east of the divide Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, with snow diminishing after midnight.

Casper and the lower elevations of Natrona County should see one to three inches of snow accumulation. That prediction also covers Casper Mountain, Thermopolis, Riverton, Shoshoni and Lander.

On the eastern slopes of the Wind River Mountains, as well as the Green and Rattlesnake Ranges, four to five inches of snow are expected.

Gusty northeast winds of 15-25 mph are also expected, with some gusts up to 30 mph, likely producing blowing and drifting snow in some areas along with reduced visibility, particularly Thursday afternoon and evening.