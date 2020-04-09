NWS: 3-6 Inches of Snow for Casper, a Foot for Casper Mountain

The National Weather Service is warning of much colder temperatures and some snow this weekend for much of central and northern Wyoming.

Casper, Riverton and Lander could see three to six inches of snowfall. Up to a foot of snow is possible for Casper Mountain and the eastern slopes of the Wind River Mountains.

Springlike high temperatures should continue through Friday, but a major change to cold and snow will follow. Rain will start Saturday morning in northern Wyoming before changing to snow in the afternoon as much colder air moves into the region.

Periods of snow are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning in northern Wyoming, where a winter storm watch is in effect for Sheridan County.

Areas of the Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains could see over a foot of snow pile up.

The lower elevations of Johnson County could see three to six inches of new snow accumulation by Sunday afternoon, and the Big Horn Basin including the Cody foothills could see two to five inches of snow with lesser amounts in the Greybull area.

In central Wyoming, areas of rain will develop Saturday afternoon and change to snow that evening as cold air moves in. Periods of snow will continue through Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures Sunday should only be the low 20s to lower 30s, with teens to lower 20s in the mountains.

The weather service warns a brisk north wind of 15-20 mph Saturday night and Sunday will drop wind chill readings into the single digits and teens.

Ranchers and anyone with outdoor interests should prepare for the wet and cold, winter conditions from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

