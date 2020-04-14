NWS: 3-6 Inches of Snow for Casper Beginning Wednesday Afternoon

Much of western and central Wyoming is expected to receive several inches of snow, with up to a foot in some mountainous areas, Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

That's according to a winter weather advisory issued Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service in Riverton, which is calling for 3-6 inches of snow in the Casper area.

The advisory also includes Thermopolis, Buffalo, Kaycee, Dubois, Riverton and Shoshoni. Winds could gust up to 35 mph during the day Wednesday.

Casper Mountain, meanwhile, is expected to see 6-12 inches of snow.

Roads are expected to become slick, making travel difficult at times on I-25 and US 20-26. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from noon Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.

