NWS: 8-15 Inches of Snow Possible for Douglas, Glenrock This Week

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for southeastern Wyoming, where significant snowfall is expected in many areas later this week.

Douglas, Glenrock, Wheatland, Cheyenne, Torrington and Pine Bluffs could see the highest snow totals for non-mountainous areas. The current NWS prediction calls for eight to 15 inches of snow on those areas, with winds gusting up to 50 mph, potentially leading to blizzard conditions.

The worst of the storm is expected to move through Thursday. Travel could become difficult, with areas of blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches in some areas.

Laramie, Medicine Bow and Elk Mountain are expected to see eight to 12 inches of snow.

In the Sierra Madres and Snowy Range, 18-24 inches of accumulation is possible from Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

The National Weather Service office in Riverton, which serves most of Wyoming including Natrona County, is calling for a 70% chance of precipitation Wednesday night, a 90% chance Thursday, and a 40% chance of snow Thursday night for the Casper area. Their latest forecast did not include predicted snow totals as of Monday afternoon.