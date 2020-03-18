NWS Issues Blizzard Warning for Parts of 7 Wyoming Counties

All or parts of seven Wyoming counties will see a blizzard warning go into effect ahead of a storm set to move into the region overnight.

Significant snowfall is expected along with the storm -- Areas including Douglas, Glenrock and Lusk could see five to eight inches of new accumulation.

Combined with a light glaze of ice and winds gusting up to 50 mph, it's expected to result in blizzard conditions that could make travel very difficult and pose hazards to livestock including newborn calves.

Arlington and Elk Mountain could see four to nine inches of snow with similar ice and wind conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The Wyoming counties covered by the warning are Niobrara, Goshen and Laramie, as well as most of Converse and Platte, and parts of Albany and Carbon.

The National Weather Service, in its blizzard warning, advises that travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.

If you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.

The blizzard warning also applies to roughly the western third of Nebraska and several counties in northeastern Colorado.

In Wyoming, the blizzard warning goes into effect early Thursday and continues through early Friday morning.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.