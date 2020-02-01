NWS: Major Storm Could Close Some Wyoming Highways for 24+ Hours

The National Weather Service is warning Wyoming residents and travelers alike to prepare for extended road closures, some lasting 24 hours or more, as a major winter storm moves through.

Parts of 15 Wyoming counties -- including all of Natrona, Converse, Fremont, Hot Springs. Big Horn, Johnson and Sheridan Counties -- are under a winter storm warning from 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Many lower elevations could see 6-12 inches of snow, including the Casper area. Mountain areas are generally expected to see over a foot of new accumulation.

The storm will likely bring major travel disruptions, "especially east of the [Continental] Divide and over the southwest," the National Weather Service in Riverton warned Saturday afternoon.

Road closures lasting a day or more are particularly likely in southeastern Fremont, Johnson, Natrona and Sweetwater counties.

"One note, the far western valleys (Jackson Hole and Star Valley) overall impacts are expected to be on par or perhaps less than what occurred for much of January," the NWS added.

For the latest road conditions and closure information, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.