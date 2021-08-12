Severe Storms, Hail, 60 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about possibly strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Friday, August 13.

Get our free mobile app

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are expected on Friday afternoon. Localized drenching downpours will be the primary threat, however isolated hail up to 1 inch in diameter and briefly gusty winds will also be possible. Expect the greatest threat for thunderstorms in the 3pm to 7pm timeframe on Friday.

Who Has Played The Most Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts?

The Top 10 Concert Crowds In Cheyenne Frontier Days History

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021