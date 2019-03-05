Snow, Icy Roads to Hamper Travel Across Much of Wyoming [VIDEO]

Snow, wind and icy conditions are expected to make for difficult travel across much of Wyoming through Thursday.

K2 Radio Meteorologist Don Day of DayWeather, Inc., says Interstate 80 and mountain passes will see the highest impacts, while sections of I-25 and I-90 are also expected to be in poor shape due to the incoming weather.

Far western areas of Wyoming should see developing snow showers beginning late Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, snowfall will spread east to the Elk Mountain and Arlington areas along I-80.

Wednesday will bring snow showers across most of the state. The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected across the south-central portion of the state to include the I-80 and I-25 corridors, but also including Pinedale, Riverton, Shoshoni, Wright, Lusk and Torrington.

"While snowfall totals won't be terribly heavy, icy road conditions will be developing statewide," Day says.

Another storm system could bring snow to parts of Wyoming late Friday into Saturday, Day added.

For the latest road conditions, visit WyoRoad.info, download the Wyoming 511 app or call 511.