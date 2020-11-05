The Casper Police Department Reminds Residents About Upcoming ‘Shop With A Cop’ Event

The Casper Police Department is ready to ensure that some local Natrona County families have an awesome Christmas this year.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted the following photo along with a message that read:

We can’t wait for you to come Shop with a Cop this year! We’re still accepting applications at 🎁 casperpolice.org/forms. You can also stop by any Natrona County Law Enforcement office to fill out and turn in your application in person. Every year we try our best to shop with as many Casper kiddos as possible. Unfortunately this year, donations have drastically decreased due to the pandemic. If you’d like to donate, please contact the Wyoming FOP Lodge 6.

Keep in mind the, the deadline for applications is November 23rd, 2020, with the actual event being scheduled for December 5th and 6th, 2020.

For more information about the annual Shop With A Cop event and for a printable copy of the application form, click here.