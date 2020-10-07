Unseasonably high temperatures in the Casper area could turn to weather more fitting for early October.

That's according to the National Weather Service in Riverton which is predicting a temperature drop that could see freezing weather in Casper this weekend.

Specifically, the weather service says scattered showers are in Casper's future beginning Sunday. Snow is possible at elevations as low as 7,800 feet Sunday afternoon.

That night, scattered rain showers could turn to snow between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lows could reach 31.

On Columbus Day, more rain and snow is expected with a high near 47.

The sun should make its way back out by Tuesday.