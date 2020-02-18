Vote Now For One of These Casper Choirs to Join Foreigner on Stage March 23rd

Foreigner is coming to the Casper Events Center on March 23rd and E&F Towing & Recovery are giving a Casper school choir a chance to perform live during their global hit “I Want To Know What Love Is” at the show!

Kelly Walsh and Dean Morgan choirs are battling it out for your vote. Check the videos below and vote for your favorite - winning choir gets to be rockstars for the night and gets a $1000 donation from Foreigner and E&F Towing & Recovery for their program.

Contest run now until March 4th at midnight. One vote per household per day.

Kelly Walsh Jazz Choir:

Dean Morgan Choir:

Sponsored by: E&F Towing & Recovery - “Request the Best! E & F Towing and Recovery”

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out what one of these lucky choirs will get to do on stage at the Casper Events Center.