WATCH: Jeffree Star Introduces New Menu Item at FireRock Steakhouse

People have been curious on how well Jeffree Star would be able to acclimate to the Wyoming lifestyle. Just the fact that he's still here and a ranch owner should remove all doubt.

Star Yak Ranch has been supplying Casperites with different yak options for about a year now. There are even local restaurants that serve the ranch's meat products on their menus (like Tacos Mexico and Occasions By Cory).

Now, FireRock Steakhouse has been added to the mix.

Jeffree shared the video announcement via his official TikTok account, along with a caption that read:

Come try the Star #Yak Ranch burger if youre in #Wyoming #jeffreestar #yaks #food #yummy #foodtiktok

According to the FireRock Steakhouse menu, the mouthwatering Star Yak Ranch Burger is an 8 oz local Yak burger, with cheddar cheese sauce and caramelized onions, on a challah bun.

Since selling his Hidden Hills, California mansion last month (August 2022), Star has shared over social media how he is permanent Wyoming resident now.

