Note: All closures are current as of 5 p.m. We will continue updating this story through Wednesday evening.

In a sign that the Cowboy State is in the middle of winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has ordered the closure of some highways while issuing advisories for others.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Interstate 80 is closed from Rawlins to Laramie with an unknown opening time.

Meanwhile, US 30 is closed from Laramie to its junction with Interstate 80 at Wolcott Junction.

Moving north, WYDOT has issued a black ice advisory for Interstate 25 in the Midwest area.