Windchills of -35 Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about a dramatic change in the weather in southeast Wyoming over the coming week, with windchills of -35 possible in some areas by Friday.

The agency issued this weather statement on Sunday morning [Jan 31]:

An Arctic boundary may move into southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska Friday (5 Feb) from the north.

Coldest temperatures of the winter season so far may move into the area behind this boundary Friday into the weekend along with widespread light to moderate snow.

Should this boundary make it as far southwest as some guidance indicates, we would be looking at overnight lows well below zero this upcoming weekend, with single digit high temperatures. Windchill temperatures could be 25-35 degrees below zero for many areas . Colder for areas across Converse, Niobrara Counties as well as the northern Nebraska Panhandle.

. Colder for areas across Converse, Niobrara Counties as well as the northern Nebraska Panhandle. Will update you all with further details as the event draws closer.

