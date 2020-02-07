Winter Storm Forces Highway Closures, Promps Black Ice Warnings

Junction of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487. Wyoming Department of Transportation Transportation on Friday morning.

Many of the roads that were closed as winter weather moved through the area Friday morning have reopened.

However, there is still a no unnecessary travel on Wyoming 251 on Casper Mountain.

The National Weather Service says Casper will have a 40% chance of snow into Saturday.

Much of Carbon, Albany and Laramie counties remain under winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories.

For more information, visit WYDOT's website and the National Weather Service website

