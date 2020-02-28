Winter Storm to Have High Impact on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming [VIDEO]

A winter storm is set to move through Wyoming late Saturday night through Sunday night, impacting travel with snow and icy roads.

Interstates 80 and 25, as well as adjacent roads and highways, will see the greatest impacts, according to Meteorologist Don Day of DayWeather. He says "significant" snow is possible on South Pass as well as areas in and near the mountains of southern and western Wyoming.

"The warm weather we're going to have ahead of this storm will make for warm pavements, so as temperatures fall and snow accumulates, roads will become very icy during the day Sunday and Sunday night," Day said.

Interstate 90 should see a moderate impact from the storm.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.