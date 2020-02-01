The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Casper and much of central Wyoming ahead of a major storm expected to impact the state beginning Sunday.

The latest forecast, issued at 1:50 p.m. Saturday, calls for 6-12 inches of snow in Casper and 12-18 inches of accumulation on Casper Mountain, with locally higher amounts possible.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Travel could become very difficult.

Predicted snow amounts could still change as the story system approaches and details become more clear.

The NWS still expects the storm to bring the heaviest snowfall since Thanksgiving.