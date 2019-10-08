Wyoming: Here’s How to Prepare for This Week’s Winter Storm

The pleasant fall weather that came with October is about to go away — at least for a little while — throughout much of the Cowboy state later this week.

A winter storm warning will take effect in Casper at noon Wednesday and is set to expire at the same time Thursday.

Four to 10 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Casper area this week.

Officials urge travelers to precautions during the storm. Some measures are common sense like not driving through a winter storm wearing shorts and sandals, said the Riverton National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist.

"Those won't do you much good if you become stranded or are in an accident," Tim Troutman said.

Troutman said having a winter safety kit in your vehicle is "a must" when traveling across the Cowboy State during a winter storm. A vehicle winter safety kit should include non-perishable food, water, essential medications, blankets, flashlights and a first aid kit.

Even with the right preparedness measures, travelers should be ready to alter or cancel plans if hazardous driving conditions are expected.

The latest weather forecasts can be viewed here or by calling the Riverton NWS office at 1-800-211-1448. Weather service offices also work to maintain an active social media presence, Troutman said.

Wyoming highway conditions can be checked here or with the WYDOT smartphone app.