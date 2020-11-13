Wyoming’s Top Wind Speed Friday Equal to Category 3 Hurricane

It's no secret that Friday was windy even by normal Wyoming standards, but did you know the top wind speed in our state today was equal to a category 3 hurricane?

The National Weather Service just released top wind speeds from across Wyoming today. Here is the top speed clocked in Fremont County:

ATLANTIC CITY 10 NE (WYDOT) 119 MPH 0552 PM 11/13

Natrona County was not left out of the wind fun. According to the NWS, here were the top speeds in our immediate area:

I25 - HAT SIX 83 MPH 0716 PM 11/13

CASPER 2.1 SW (WYDOT) 80 MPH 0702 PM 11/13

MILLS 2 NE (WYDOT) 75 MPH 0646 PM 11/13

Yes, it's true that 119 mph would equal a category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, but it's good to keep in mind that hurricanes are rated based on sustained wind speed and not gusts. For the record, here is what the NWS estimates a 119 mph wind can do:

Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

It's Wyoming being Wyoming, but even by our windy standards this has been an extreme weather day.