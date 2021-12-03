70 MPH Wind Gusts Possible In Casper On Saturday

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a high wind warning for the Casper area.

According to the advisory, the warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday

Get our free mobile app

Sustained winds from 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Isolated gusts up to 70 mph are also possible along Outer Drive on the south side of Casper.

Impacted areas include Jeffrey City, Casper, the Green Mountains, Rattlesnakes Range and Natrona County's lower elevations.

The weather service says the winds will enhance the blow-over risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles like campers and tractor-trailers.

"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," the weather service says. "Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use caution if you must drive."