GNC Closing 1200 Stores; Casper Location Not One of Them

In a news release on Tuesday (June 23rd, 2020), GNC has stated via their website that they are closing 1200 stores as part of a company wide reconstruction.

GNC also posted a letter to their customers which stated:

To Our Valued Customers, We’ve been committed to helping customers and communities live well for 85 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve you for 85 more. While some things have changed, our passion and dedication remain the same. We will continue to deliver industry leading science-backed health and wellness solutions.

Our knowledgeable store coaches look forward to providing you with ongoing exceptional service, and we are always available 24/7 to deliver personalized solutions for you at gnc.com.

We will provide the same exclusive benefits to our loyalty and Pro customers that you have come to love and expect from us.

We promise to dedicate every day to discover new ways to raise the bar, push through that wall, and reach new goals, with you always at the top of our minds.

For more information on our recent announcement and how it impacts you, please click here. Thank you for being part of Team GNC, and we look forward to continuing to help you Live Well for years to come. Your friends at GNC

CNN reported that the health and nutrition company has filed for bankruptcy and are currently looking for buyers. GNC obtained $130 million in fresh financing from its largest vendor, International Vitamin Corporation (IVC), to help it restructure. GNC plans to emerge from bankruptcy in the fall.

The Eastridge Mall location here in Casper was not on the list.

For a complete list of the stores GNC will be closing, click here.